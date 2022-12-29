Man stops train in Jharkhand's Bokaro for 45 minutes in protest against sacking

A young man stopped a train for 45 minutes by putting a red flag on its tracks, to protest being fired by the company he worked in.
The matter pertains to Tenughat Thermal Power Station (TTPS) located at Lalpania in Bokaro district.
According to sources, Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Tulbul village, worked in a codec company, associated with TTPS on an outsourcing basis.
Kumar was removed from his job two months ago and demanded that the officials re-hire him.
On December 13, he wrote to the company informing them that he would fast until death if his demand was not met.
On Wednesday, he put up a red flag on the track near the railway overbridge on the Bokaro river.
Because of this, the goods train returning to Dumri Bihar railway station got stuck for about 45 minutes.
On receiving information, the railway police and the local police talked to the TTPS management, and removed the flag from the track, following which the train headed to its destination.
The railway track is mainly used for transporting coal.
