Man, teen held for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh

A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped allegedly by a man from her village in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The man and his accomplice have been arrested for the incident which took place in Wadrafnagar police station limits on September 27, and official said.

"The girl has told us she had gone to the forest to bring soil when she was sexually assaulted by a man identified as Jaiprakash Agariya who also gave her drugs which rendered her unconscious. He hit her and tried to strangle her," he said.

"The girl has said she reached home the next day and was admitted in a local hospital. While her father's complaint to the police speaks of assault by some men, the girl said she was raped. Her statement was recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC," he said.

A case was registered on Wednesday under sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) 294 (obscene act), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Agariya was held on Thursday and his accomplice Ghanshyam Gond (19) on Friday, the official added.