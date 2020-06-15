Man throws children from rooftop over family dispute in Kolkata; two-year-old dies

Bengal: Man throws kids from rooftop over family tiff

A two-year-old boy died and another was injured on Sunday after they were allegedly thrown off the roof of a four-storey building in central Kolkata's Burrabazar area by a 55-year-old man who had some dispute with the father of the deceased, police said.

The other boy, who is six-years-old, was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. The accused was later arrested, they said.

"Two boys - aged two years and six years - fell down or were thrown off the fourth floor of a building. When they were taken to a hospital, the two-year-old was declared brought dead," Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

Locals, as well as family members of the two, alleged that a man had thrown the two from the roof of the building, he said.

"The man was arrested and is being interrogated. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprit," Sharma said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the arrested man had a dispute with the father of the deceased child around a fortnight ago, the official said.

The building from the roof of which the two children were allegedly thrown off is in Burrabazar area, the city's wholesale business hub.

The relation between the two children was not immediately known. 

