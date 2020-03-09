Man who died in isolation ward of WB hospital tests negative for coronavirus

The swab samples of a man from West Bengal’s Murshidbad district with suspected symptoms of coronavirus who died at a hospital on Sunday tested negative for the deadly infection. According to a senior state Health Department official the deceased was suffering from diabatis which could have been the reason behind his death.

The person (33) who recently returned from Saudi Arabia was kept in the isolation ward of the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital had fever and cough which are initial symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection, the official said.

“The test results of his blood and swab samples proved that he did not die of novel coronavirus infection. He died for some other reasons,” the official said adding the actual reason behind his death is yet to be determined.

According to the state Health Services Director Ajay Chakraborty the man was suffering from diabetes and needed to take insulin.

“However, due to lack of money he was unable to get insulin for a couple of days,” said Chakraborty.

As for the reason behind putting him in isolation Chakraborty said that he was showing initial symptoms of novel coronavirus and hence the health officials did not want to take any chances.

Sources in the Health Department revealed that that the family members of the man was also put in isolation after he showed initial symptoms of the infection will also be released soon.