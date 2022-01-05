Man who returned from UAE becomes Chhattisgarh's first Omicron case

A 52-year-old man from Bilaspur district, who returned from the UAE, became the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, health officials said on Wednesday.
The man, who recently returned from United Arab Emirates (UAE), had tested positive for coronavirus following which his sample was sent to the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) for a genome sequencing test, an official statement said.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLY ON DH
The health department on Wednesday received the sample's report that confirmed the presence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, it added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash
Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes
5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss
DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?
NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope
Island in the sun
ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence
Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter