Manik Saha sworn in as new Tripura CM

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Manik Saha was administered the oath as new Chief Minister of Tripura on Sunday amid dissension among a few MLAs, who aired their anger on Saturday over Saha's election.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saha at Raj Bhawan at Agartala, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb tendered his resignation as the CM.

Clad in blue kurta, 69-year-old Saha took oath in Bengali at 11.35 am. Shah is likely to reshuffle his cabinet soon.

Saha is a reputed dental surgeon-turned politician, who joined BJP in 2016 after a brief stint in Congress. He was made the party's state president in 2020 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March this year. Saha belongs to a business family.

Sources said a few BJP MLAs, who aired their anger on Saturday after Saha was named as the new CM, met seperately on Saturday. "Some of them may take drastic step in protest," a source in BJP said.

Biplab Kumar Deb, who was credited for leading BJP to wrest power from the left and form its first government in the state in 2018, resigned on Saturday afternoon. The resignation came a day after his meeting with central leaders in New Delhi in which he was reportedly informed the party's decision to replace him with a new face for the Assembly elections next year. Deb met BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, beside others in New Delhi on Friday.