Manipur: 1 killed in attack on village defence force

Manipur: 1 killed as armed assailants attack village defence force

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jul 17 2023, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 12:55 ist
People from the Meitei community work at a farm as Army personnel stand guard in protection in violence-hit Manipur. Credit: PTI Photo

A person was killed when armed assailants attacked the village defence force of a community at Laimaton Thangbuh village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said here on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning.

Also Read | Nine arrested in connection with woman's murder, 12-hour shutdown in Naga areas

Women and children from the village had been moved out to Churachandpur earlier following ethnic clashes on May 3. It was guarded by the village defence force only.

On Sunday, around 30 people climbed a small hill and attacked the village defence force members. One person was killed in the firing, officials said. The assailants escaped after the Assam Rifles reached the spot.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 and over 160 people have lost their lives so far.

Last week witnessed a few violence-free days but the lull was broken with the killing of a Nara Maring woman in Imphal West on Saturday. Police have arrested nine people in connection with the woman's killing.

India News
Manipur
manipur violence

