Manipur: 10 Kuki MLAs including 7 from BJP demand 'separate administration' for tribe

Even as the situation in Manipur remained tense, ten tribal MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, on Friday demanded a “separate administration” for the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi dominated areas in the state.

In a joint statement, the MLAs alleged that the majority Meitei community perpetrated the violence, which was “tacitly supported” by the BJP-led government under Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

“Our people can no longer exist under Manipur as the hatred against our tribal community reached such a height that MLAs, ministers, pastors, police and civil officers, women and even children were not spared, not to mention the destruction of places of worship, homes and properties. To live amidst the Meitei again is as good as death for our people,” the MLAs said in a joint statement.

The MLAs urged the Centre to provide a “separate administration” under Indian Constitution for the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi areas and allow them to live peacefully as neighbours. They, however, did not spell out whether they wanted a separate state for the community.

The MLAs charged that the Biren Singh-led government miserably failed to protect the minority Kuki-Hmar-Zomi community, who lives in the hill districts.

The MLAs who signed the joined statement are: Ngursanglur Sanate (BJP), Letpao Haokip (BJP), LM Khaute (BJP), Letzamang Haokip (BJP), Paolienlal Haokip (BJP), Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), Vungzagin Valte (BJP), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Kuki People’s Alliance), Chinlunthang (KPA) and Haokholet Kipgen (Independent).

Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon constituency, was critically injured after being attacked by a Meitei mob on May 4, when he was returning from Biren Singh’s office. The clashes between the Meiteis and the tribals started on May 3 following a solidarity march to oppose the High Court’s direction to the government to consider Scheduled Tribe status for the Meiteis, who constitute about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population.

More than 60 people died and over 200 others were injured while over 35,000 people have been displaced both in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-dominated hills since May 3.

The MLAs said the violence against the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi tribals has already “partitioned” the state and effected a total separation from Manipur. “Therefore, as elected representatives of our people, we today represent the sentiments of our people and endorse their political aspiration of separation from the state of Manipur. We have also decided to hold a political consultation with our people at the earliest regarding further steps to be taken by us as a people,” they said.

Political fallout

In the Assembly elections held last year, BJP won 32 out of 60 seats and retained power for the second term. But the Biren Singh government may be in trouble if the 10 MLAs quit in support of their demand. A BJP leader in Manipur, however, said talks were underway with the angry MLAs to convince them to be in the government.

The development comes a day after the Opposition Congress demanded President’s Rule since the state’s BJP government “failed” to maintain law and order.

In another development, seven BJP MLAs on Friday visited some of the violence-affected areas and took stock of the situation and the concerns expressed by the affected persons.

They promised to ensure security to bring back the normal situation. The team comprised of MLA of Sagolband constituency, RK Imo, MLA of Mayang Imphal Kongkham Robindro Singh, MLA of Patsoi Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, MLA of Lamlai Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh, MLA of Thanga Tongbram Robindro Singh, MLA of Kumbi S. Premchandra Singh, MLA of Oinam Irengbam Nalini Devi, said an official statement.