Manipur: 37 insurgents surrender, CM announces livelihood support

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 21 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 22:17 ist
Manipur CM N Biren Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

 At least 36 cadres of Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) and one from Prepak, two banned insurgent groups in Manipur, surrendered on Friday and laid down their weapons before Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The militants deposited sophisticated weapons including four AK series rifles, 22 rifles, one 303 rifle, one single barrel rifle, one carbine, four pistols, two hand grenades and 540 assorted ammunition. 

Welcoming the insurgents, Biren Singh said apart from the rehabilitation benefits, the surrendered cadres would be given priority in the recently launched ‘One Family, One Livelihood’ scheme of the state government. "This will facilitate them in earning their livelihood and in educating their children," he said.

The surrendered cadres will be provided one time financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each as fixed deposits and Rs 6,000 per month till three years. They will also be provided skill development support for starting their lives afresh under a revised scheme of the Centre for rehabilitation of surrendered militants in the Northeast. 

The surrender of 37 cadres is considered significant given the fact that several militant groups are still active in Manipur. The insurgency in the Northeast has drastically come down in the past few years with the surrender of militants and signing of agreements with many such groups in Assam and Tripura. But the law and order situation in Manipur and Nagaland has still remained a concern for the government and the security agencies.

Manipur
N Biren Singh
Northeast
militants

