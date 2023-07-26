Manipur: Abandoned houses torched in Moreh Bazar near Myanmar border, vehicles set on fire

Several houses in Moreh Bazar in Manipur, situated close to the border with Myanmar, which remained abandoned since the Meitei-Kuki clashes broke out on May 3, were set on fire by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

The incident took place hours after two vehicles used by central security forces were burnt down in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The vehicles were coming from Dimpaur in Nagaland when they were stopped at Sapormeina area on NH2 and were set on fire. Kuki residents wanted to check the vehicles and some lit fire when the security forces refused to allow them to get inside their vehicles.

There was, however, no human casualty in both incidents, security sources said.

Thousands, belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities, fled Moreh as violence started on May 3. Many houses were set on fire while many were left behind by the displaced persons. Moreh is a busy business border town with mixed population, where the Kukis are in majority.

Over 140 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3.