Manipur adopts 1961 as 'base year' to determine 'native residents' for ILP implementation

Manipur Cabinet adopts 1961 as base year for ILP permit

The ILP was introduced in Manipur by the Centre in December 2019 following the strong anti-CAA agitation

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 22 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 19:05 ist

The BJP government in Manipur has decided to adopt 1961 as the "base year" to determine the state's "native residents" for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took the decision on Wednesday, days after several civil society organisations demanded for a NRC-like exercise to identify the "migrants" and protect indigenous identity of the local residents.

Although state government officials said a detailed guideline has not yet been worked out, sources said the state may go for a NRC-like exercise, under which residents could be asked to submit documents to prove that they were residents of the state in or before 1961. "Once the native residents are identified, they would be given an identity card. Those having the card would not require ILP," said an official.

The ILP was introduced in Manipur by the Centre in December 2019 following the strong anti-CAA agitation. This made Manipur the fourth state in the Northeast to have the ILP after Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.   

Under the ILP, a system introduced by the British under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations Act, 1873, people from outside are issued a travel permit. The system was introduced to prevent "illegal migration" and the demand for protection of identity and culture of the indiegenous people in the state.

Assam carried out the NRC exercise with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date in order to identify the "illegal migrants" from Bangladesh. Many in Manipur say a similar exercise is required in the state in order to detect the "illegal migrants" from Myanmar.   

India News
Manipur
Inner Line Permit

