Manipur: Army arrests 22 'armed miscreants', rescues over 2,300 Meitei-Kuki villagers ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Continuing operations to check violence and restore peace in Manipur, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles arrested 22 "armed miscreants" and seized weapons in Imphal East district and rescued over 2,300 Meitei-Kuki villagers in the Kakching district where violence broke out on Sunday.

The information about the arrests and rescues was made public on Monday afternoon, hours before Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Manipur, which has remained in turmoil for the past 26 days. During his three-day-long visit, Shah is scheduled to hold talks with various local organisations in order to restore peace and normalcy.

At least 74 persons have died while 35,000 other were displaced since May 3 when the riot broke out between a section of the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The Army on Monday said the arrests were made during search operations carried out based on information about presence of armed miscreants venturing out for burning houses in Sanasabi, Gwaltabi and Shabunkhol Khunao in the hilly region of Imphal East district. Five 12-bore double-barrel rifles, three single-barrel rifles, one country-made weapon with double bore, and one muzzle-loaded weapon were recovered, the Army said.

The Army and Assam Rifles, who were called in after a riot broke out on May 3, launched combing operations on Friday as sporadic incidents of firing and burning of houses continued.

Firing between the security forces and "armed miscreants" were reported from many places in Imphal West, Kakching, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts since Saturday.

CM N Biren Singh on Sunday told reporters in Imphal that at least 33 "armed miscreants" were killed by the security forces so far during operations carried out to restore peace.

But organisations representing the Kuki tribe alleged that many of those killed and arrested by the security forces, including Manipur police commandos, were "village volunteers" who were guarding the Kuki villages with their "licensed" arms. But sources in the government rejected such claims.

Over 2,300 Meitei-Kuki villagers rescued:

The Army in a statement on Monday said that they have rescued nearly 2,000 Meitei villagers from Sugnu and Serou villages in Kakching, one of the Kuki-dominated hill districts, which witnessed violent clashes on Sunday. "Villagers of both Meitei and Kuki communities were stranded in pockets under the protection of security forces. Another 328 Kuki villagers were also evacuated to Sajik Tampak from Sugnu," it said, adding that while aerial surveillance cover was given by the UAVs, Mine Protected Vehicles and patrols were put in place to ensure safe evacuation.

The relaxation of curfew was cancelled in four districts on Monday while mobile and broadband internet services have also been kept suspended by the state government since May 3.

The NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) has also remained blocked by Kuki protesters since then.