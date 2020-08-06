Enhance Covid-19 prevention: Manipur to armed forces

Manipur asks armed forces to enhance Covid-19 preventive actions

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 06 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 20:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manipur government has asked the central security forces to further enhance Covid-19 preventive actions for their personnel after more than 500 personnel deployed in the insurgency-hit state were found positive. 

Manipur chief secretary, Rajesh Kumar held a meeting with senior officers of the army, Assam Rifles, and the paramilitary forces on Wednesday, in which was emphasised that quarantine and Covid care facilities should be enhanced for their personnel in order to contain the spread of the dissease. "A Standard Operating Procedure has been agreed upon wherein it was decided that each force will designate a nodal officer to look into the issues related to Covid preventive actions. Also, no personnel will be sent out for duty until his Covid-19 tests are found negative," said an official in the Chief Minister's office. 

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The source said a meeting was convened after it was found that some personnel, who returned from leave were deployed without tests or before the test report arrived. "This spread the virus," said the source. 

According to the daily official Covid-19 bulletin, Manipur's positive cases increased to 3,217 on Thursday of which 536 were belonging to central armed forces. The state at present has 1,304 active cases of which 453 are central forces. Eight persons have died so far due to Covid-19 related issues. 

"Some police personnel have also tested positive and we are tracing their contacts and carrying out tests very aggressively. So far 840 contacts have been traced and tested," the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manipur
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

 