Manipur: Ban on mobile internet since May 3 affect lives

No major violence has been reported in Manipur in the past few days, but the restriction on mobile and broadband internet service for more than two weeks has affected normal life to a great extent.

The suspension of mobile and broadband internet was first clamped on May 3 when violence broke out in Churachandpur district and subsequently spread to most parts of Manipur. The clashes between sections of Meitei and Kuki communities have killed 73 people and displaced over 35,000. Nearly 2,000 houses were also burnt down.

The clashes were controlled after the army and other central paramilitary forces carried out flag marches. But the simmering tension between the two communities led the state government to extend the suspension on the use of mobile and broadband internet twice since then. The latest order for extension was issued on May 15 in which the restriction was extended by another five days.

"There is continuous apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transfer of images, hate speeches and hate video messages. This might have a serious repurcation for the law and order situation in the state. Danger of loss of life or properties and disturbance to public tranquility and communal harmony still exists," said the order issued by H.Gyan Prakash, the state home commissioner, on May 15.

Due to the curb on the use of internet, residents continue to face problems in communicating with their friends and family members while business activities have remained snapped.

A delegation of Editors' Guild of Manipur and All Manipur Working Journalists' Union submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating that the media was unable to do their work due to the ban on mobile and broadband internet and non-availability of news print. They said that the local television channels could not update their software for broadcast of news and other content. The two organisations threatened to stop their work if the restriction on mobile internet is not withdrawn.

Alleging that Manipur was kept under darkness by the BJP government, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, a spokesperson of Opposition Congress said, "The internet ban has been continuing since May 3 and it is not known whether the ban will continue for months or years."

Highway blockade

Movement of vehicles, particularly those carrying goods on the NH-2, connecting Dimapur in Nagaland to Manipur capital Imphal, has remained snapped due to blockades imposed by angry residents at various places. On May 15, the army and Assam Rifles provided security cover and helped 28 trucks carrying fuel and other essentials to reach Imphal via NH-37. Another 100 trucks were similarly provided security cover to reach Imphal on May 16 and 17.

An Army spokesperson based at Kohima on Thursday said that an army patrol team averted a major threat by recovering explosives and remote initiation mechanism for IEDs at Bungbal Khullen village in Imphal East district. Three kgs of TNT, 15 electric detonators, four circuits and remote firing devices were recovered.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed for a few hours in several districts on Thursday due to improvement in law and order situation in the state.