Manipur: Biren Singh meets Amit Shah; HM concerned over 'visible lawlessness' in the Valley

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed concern over the "visible lawlessness" in the Valley areas in trouble-torn Manipur in the past few days even as incidents of firing ceased in the Hill-Valley peripheries.

Shah expressed concern to Manipur CM N Biren Singh during his meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

"During the meeting, the change towards peace witnessed in Manipur was appreciated but at the same time the Union Home Minister also strongly expressed the need to find ways to restore peace in the state. The Union Home Minister has also expressed a strong concern on the visible lawlessness witnessed in the valley areas in the past few days despite firing incidents ceasing in the hill-valley periphery areas," Singh told reporters at Imphal airport on Sunday evening after returning from New Delhi.

This was Singh's first meeting with Shah in New Delhi after the Meitei-Kuki clash broke out in Manipur on May 3.

The meeting was held a day after Shah chaired an all-party meeting and discussed the situation in the Northeastern state, which has remained on the boil for more than 50-days.

Over 115 people have been killed and more than 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence so far.

The Chief Minister referred to some recent incidents of vandalism and barricading of security forces along the roads by mobs.

In a tweet after his meeting with the Home Minister, Singh said Shah “advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace” and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure peace prevails.

“It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June. Hon’ble Union HM assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur (sic),” Singh added in his tweet.

The Shah-Singh meeting came amid demand by the Opposition parties for the CM's ouster. Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said Singh’s continuation as CM is “untenable beyond doubt”.

“Every single minute Biren Singh continues as CM is a minute wasted towards efforts to bring peace and begin the reconciliation process in Manipur,” he tweeted.

Talking to reporters, Singh reiterated his appeal to all to forget what happened and give peace a chance. "During the meeting, it was stressed that it is time for the government and its machineries to meet the civil society organisations and other stakeholders to discuss and understand their demands. The Union Minister has assured to take maximum responsibility for the hill districts and at the same time instructed the government to ensure that peace is restored in the valley with cooperation of the civil society organisations including Meira Paibis (women organisations)," he added.