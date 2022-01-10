Manipur BJP worker, his cousin killed ahead of Assembly polls

A worker of the ruling BJP in Manipur and his cousin were gunned down by an unidentified assailant on Sunday night, in what Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed as a political violence ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Police said an unidentified gunman shot at Abujam John, a close aide of Manipur agriculture minister, O Lukhoi and his cousin, Abujam Sashikanta, a havildar of India Reserve Batallion near the former's house at Samurou in Imphal West district at around 10 pm on Sunday night. John, 58 died on the spot while Sashikanta succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who visited the houses of the victims and the agriculture minister on Monday, said it was an act of political violence to threaten the BJP workers ahead of elections. He, however, did not name anyone for the attack.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the shootout and efforts are underway to identify the persons involved in the incident.

Local residents of Samurou blocked the highway connecting the area and burnt tyres on Monday morning to protest the killings. The situation was controlled after the CM assured justice to the victims' families.

Elections for the 60-member Assembly is slated on February 27 and March 3. BJP, which formed a coalition government in 2017 with the support of National People's Party and Naga People's Front, two regional parties in 2017, is how eyeing to retain power on its own. In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats but could not take the regional parties on board to form the government.

Police said security has been beefed up given the fact that the state has several active militant groups and poll-related violence were reported during elections in the past.

