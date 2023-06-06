Jawan fatally shot, 2 injured in gunfighting in Manipur

Manipur: BSF jawan fatally shot, 2 injured in gunfighting amid security forces and insurgents

Security forces effectively retaliated to the firing by the insurgents and a search operation is currently in progress

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2023, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 10:26 ist
Army personnel stand guard in violence-hit Manipur. Credit: IANS Photo

One BSF jawan has sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Serou/Sugnu in firing between Security forces and a group of insurgents throughout the night of June 5-6, reported news agency ANI.

Security forces effectively retaliated to the firing by the insurgents and a search operation is currently in progress.

The injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri, the Spear Corps, Indian Army has said. 

 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Army
India News
BSF
Manipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

Apple unveils ‘Vision Pro’ mixed reality headgear

Apple unveils ‘Vision Pro’ mixed reality headgear

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

 