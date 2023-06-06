Manipur: BSF jawan fatally shot, 2 injured in gunfighting amid security forces and insurgents

One BSF jawan has sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Serou/Sugnu in firing between Security forces and a group of insurgents throughout the night of June 5-6, reported news agency ANI.
Security forces effectively retaliated to the firing by the insurgents and a search operation is currently in progress.
Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undetaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire
pic.twitter.com/TQvpzlmLwb
— SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 6, 2023
The injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri, the Spear Corps, Indian Army has said.
More to follow...
