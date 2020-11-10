Manipur bypolls: BJP leading in 2, Congress 1

The ruling BJP in Manipur was ahead in two seats while the Congress and an Independent candidate were leading in one constituency each for which bypolls were held on November 7.

According to early trends, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh was leading over his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 268 votes in the Wangoi seat.

In Saitu constituency, Ngamthang Haokip of the BJP was ahead of his nearest rival Lamtinthang Haokip of the Congressby 1,827 votes, as per the ECI website.

Congress candidate Moirangthem Hemanta Singh was ahead of his nearest rival Paonam Brojen Singh of the BJP by 675 votes in the Wangjing Tentha seat.

In the Liong seat, Independent candidate Y Antas Khan was leading over his nearest rival Independent candidate Mohd. Abdul Nasir by 1,992 votes.

The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The ruling BJP has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.