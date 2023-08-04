Manipur govt suggests Guv to summon assembly on Aug 21

Manipur cabinet recommends governor to summon assembly session on August 21

The previous assembly session was held in March.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Aug 04 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 22:37 ist
N Biren Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Manipur cabinet has recommended to the governor to summon the next session of the state assembly on August 21, an official release said on Friday.

"The State Cabinet has recommended to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August, 2023," the release said.

Manipur has witnessed violent ethnic clashes since May 3 in which over 160 people have lost their lives.

