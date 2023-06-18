Manipur CM Biren Singh seeks Mizoram counterpart's help to resolve conflict

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday sought help from his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga for resolving the conflict which has been going on in the state for the past 45 days.

Singh also requested Mizoram CM to take steps for the safety of the Meiteis living in Mizoram.

"I assured the Chief Minister of Manipur stating that Government of Mizoram bemoans the ongoing violence and that it has taken certain steps and measures to abate it. I further stated that we are supportive of the steps taken by the government of Manipur and the Central government," Zoramthanga tweeted after his telephonic conversation with Singh.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh spoke to me over the phone at 12:30 PM; regarding the #Manipur ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means… pic.twitter.com/9a2fN8wFho — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 18, 2023

Singh called up Zoramthanga at around 12.30 pm on Sunday.

The discussion between the two CMs is considered important as over 11,000 Kukis, who are ethnically closer to the Mizos, have taken shelter in Mizoram after the violence broke out in Manipur on May 3. Over 115 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between sections of the Meitei and the Kukis.

Some of the Kuki MLAs from Manipur (including a few BJP MLAs) had even visited Mizoram and held discussions regarding their demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki areas in Manipur.

"I also apprised the Chief Minister of Manipur that we, the people of Mizoram are empathetic towards the Meitei and that the government and the NGOs have taken measures for peace and security. Therefore, for the Meiteis who are residing in Mizoram, they have nothing to fear as long as they are in Mizoram. We shall go on to promote safety and security for them," Zoramthanga's tweet further said.

Zoramthanga heads Mizo National Front (MNF), the regional party which has been in power in Mizoram since 2018. The MNF, however, is part of the NDA and North East Democratic Alliance, a forum of BJP's allies in the Northeast.