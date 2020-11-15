Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Chief Minister requested all who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.
Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms. ...I am fine at the moment."
The Chief Minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official said.
