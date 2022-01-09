Manipur Congress Vice President Amo switches to BJP

  • Jan 09 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 23:50 ist
BJP flag. Credit: AFP Photo

In a blow to the Congress, its vice president for Manipur and MLA, Chaltonlien Amo switched over to the ruling BJP, on Sunday a day after elections to the state assembly were announced.

Amo joined the BJP at a small ceremony at its office in Imphal in the presence of Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupedra Yadav, who is also the party in-charge of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi.

Since elections to the state assembly in the 2017 when Congress won 28 seats in a house 60, the grand old party has been beset with desertions depleted its strength in the house. Amo has since been suspended from Indian National Congress with immediate effect, a party statement issued Sunday evening said.

A statement issued by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee sid "on the recommendation of Disciplinary Action Committee, MPCC, the president, MPCC, is pleased to suspend Dr Chaltolien Amo from the Indian National Congress under the Constitution of Indian National Congress."

