Manipur crisis will be resolved in two-three days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The crisis in the BJP-led Manipur government will be resolved in the next two to three days in the spirit of the NEDA's and the NDA's principles, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The government led by N Biren Singh plunged into crisis after nine members of the BJP-led coalition, including four ministers of the National People’s Party (NPP), resigned on June 17.

One of the former NPP ministers claimed that Sarma, the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) which is the NDA's version in the region, had on Sunday exerted pressure on them to revoke their decision to quit the ruling coalition but they did not succumb to it.

The Manipur NPP, however, opened a window of fresh talks saying a solution to the ongoing political crisis is possible if the attitude of the BJP-led state government towards coalition partners changes.

The Congress, on the other hand, asserted that the NPP MLAs will not support any BJP headed minority government in Manipur, even if the chief minister is replaced, and demanded a floor test.

"Things are very much under control and there is nothing to worry. We will resolve the issue in the next two or three days in the spirit of NEDA and NDA (National Democratic Alliance) principles," Sarma told a press conference in Guwahati.

"We are consulting our MLAs and all discussions are taking place in a positive manner", Sarma, who is a minister in Assam, said.

Asked if the BJP-led alliance in Manipur will comprise of the same parties as before, he said after the Rajya Sabha elections and the disqualification of MLAs by the speaker of the state's assembly, "the architecture may be different but the spirit of NEDA and NDA will be there".

By-elections have to be held in Manipur as the speaker's decision on disqualification is final and cannot be revoked, Sarma said.

Seven Congress legislators, who had crossed over to the BJP shortly after the 2017 state polls, have been facing anti-defection cases. Their disqualification matter is with the Manipur High Court as well as the Speaker's Tribunal.

In the June 19 Rajya Sabha election, three Congress defectors were not allowed to cast their votes as cases are pending against them. However, the other four defectors could vote.

One recently disqualified MLA was also barred from taking part in the voting process.

"I might go to Imphal tomorrow and a good result is expected though I do not want to elaborate on this," Sarma said.

Sarma on Sunday had confirmed visiting Manipur for a day but did not comment anything on the political crisis in the northeastern state.

Former NPP minister L Jayantakumar said Sarma was in Imphal on Sunday when he and NPP president Conrad Sangma, who is the chief minister of Meghalaya, held a meeting with the four ministers who quit the N Biren Singh government.

"Himanta requested a lot but we clearly told him about our stand and he accepted it," Jayantakumar told a press conference in Imphal.

NPPs Manipur unit president Thangminlien Kipgen said there could be a solution to the crisis if the attitude of the leadership of the ruling BJP-led coalition is changed towards its alliance partners.

"The leadership must ensure that opinions of members of coalition partners are invited before taking major decisions," he said.

The Biren Singh ministry was put on a sticky wicket following the resignation of four NPP ministers, three rebel BJP MLAs, the lone All Indian Trinamool Congress legislator and an Independent.

"This is a reiteration of the very fact that all 4 NPP MLAs will not support any BJP minority government in Manipur, even if CM of Manipur is replaced. This press conference in presence of all MLAs of SPF, including former CM O Ibobi Singh, displays a clear majority," state Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said.

The Secular Progressive Front (SPF) is the new Congress-led coalition in the state.

"The question is: what magic will or can Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma do in 2 to 3 days to resolve his own BJP internal crisis? If NEDA or BJP respects Constitution, then they should face floor test. Why is BJP running away from the floor test?" Meitei tweeted.

State BJP president Prof S Tikendra Singh exuded confidence that the party will win if a floor test is conducted in the Assembly.

After the victory of the BJP candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba in the Rajya Sabha election, the party claimed that it is in command in Manipur.

One recently disqualified MLA was also barred from taking part in the Rajya Sabha voting process in the state on June 19 and SPF Convenor Th Inaocha said they will move court against it.

In a tweet on Monday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he called on Governor Najma Heptulla and "talked about the recently held RS election and other issues of the State."