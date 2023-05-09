Manipur: Displaced people sheltered in guarded camps, inspection of insurgent camps starts

Even as law and order situation in Manipur further improved on Tuesday, hundreds of people have started moving into relief camps guarded by the central security forces fearing communal flare ups again.

Sources in the army told DH that many Kukis, who fled their homes in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley, have sought refuge in relief camps set up in the Kuki dominated districts like Churachandpur.

Similarly, a large number of Meiteis, whose houses were burnt down allegedly by the Kukis in the hills districts, have also reached the Imphal valley, where Meiteis are majority. "Those who are willing to go back to their homes have been provided escorts by the CRPF, army and Assam Rifles. But those who are scared of returning to their homes immediately or their houses have been burnt down have been provided shelters inside military garrisons or camps guarded by the security forces," a source said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said of the over 35,000 displaced people, nearly 20,000 have been evacuated while camps of security forces have been set up in the vulnerable locations in order to allow the displaced people to return to their homes. The security agencies have also been providing support to the stranded persons to return to Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya. Singh said the SPs have been instructed to protect the properties left behind by the displaced people so that those are not taken over by the miscreants.

At least 60 people have died while more than 200 others were injured in the communal clash between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis. The violence started soon after a protest organised by a tribal organisation on May 3 to oppose the reported move by the BJP government to offer Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hindu Meiteis.

Meiteis constitute 53 per cent of Manipur's population.

Inspection of insurgent camps:

Kuldip Singh, the Centre's security advisor to Manipur government, told a news agency that a joint team of army and CRPF have started inspecting the "designated camps" of the insurgent groups, who are lodged there as per the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements signed with the government.

"We are verifying whether the cadres of such insurgent groups are lodged in the designated camps or not. An inspection of their weapons are also being done," he said. There are at least 25 Kuki insurgent groups, who are in suspension of operations with the government. Security forces suspect involvement of the insurgents belonging to both the Kukis and the Meitis in the violent clash.

Security forces have also launched a drive to recover the weapons, which were snatched by the rioters from the security forces. Singh said at least 222 such weapons have been recovered so far. CM Biren Singh on Monday said a total of 1,041 weapons and 7,460 ammunition were snatched from the security forces by the miscreants. Singh had given 48-hours time for surrender of the weapons to avoid legal action.