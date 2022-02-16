Manipur: Insurgents to vote through postal ballots

Manipur elections: Insurgents in ceasefire to cast votes through postal ballots

According to the Manipur government, there are 2,177 insurgents belonging to 23 groups

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Feb 16 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 18:45 ist

Insurgents in Manipur, who came forward for talks and are now living in designated camps will cast their votes through postal ballots. 

Election Commission, for the first time, issued a notification allowing the insurgents, who are in the suspension of operation agreement or who signed Memorandum of Understanding with the government and enrolled their names in the electoral rolls to use the postal ballots to cast their votes. 

According to the Manipur government, there are 2,177 insurgents belonging to 23 groups, who are living in 14 designated camps set up following the signing of the agreements. These camps are in Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangkopki and Chandel districts.

Also Read | BJP disrespected people's mandate in Manipur: Priyanka 

The EC took the decision under the powers conferred by Clause (C) of Section 60 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in consultation with the Centre. The decision was taken following the fact that many of the insurgents are enrolled in the electoral rolls but they cant move out of the designated camps as per the ground rules set for such camps. 

There will be Postal Ballot Facilitation Centers inside the camp and will have assistant returning officers, a place to record votes, party representatives to watch the proceedings from a distance and a collection of recorded votes.

Assembly elections in Manipur is scheduled for February 28 and March 4.

