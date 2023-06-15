Manipur: Houses burnt, tear gas shells fired at mob, Internet ban further extended till June 20

Incidents of arson continued in parts of violence-hit Manipur in the past 24 hours, prompting the state home department on Thursday to further extend the ban on mobile and broadband internet by another five days, till June 20.

Security forces had to fire tear gas shells to disperse a mob of women protesters at New Checkon area in the outskirts of the state capital Imphal on Thursday. The protest was staged after unidentified miscreants set a house on fire at around 1 pm, sources said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an organisation representing the Kukis, said that at least 60 houses in three villages in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district were set on fire on Wednesday afternoon while the official residence of Manipur Minister Nemcha Kipgen was burnt down in Imphal West district hours later.

The incidents took place hours after nine Meitei men were killed and 10 others were injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday night. Security was beefed up in the vulnerable areas as fear about retaliatory attack increased.

An order issued by T Ranjit Singh, Commissioner (Home) on Thursday stated that the ban on mobile and broadband internet was further extended as a report submitted by the Director-General of police stated that incidents of firing and arson were still being reported. The ban on mobile and broadband internet was first imposed on May 3 and subsequently extended several times since then. The step was taken in order to prevent spread of rumours and misinformation through social media platforms, the order said.

Over 100 people have died while more than 50,000 others have been rendered homeless since May 3 in clashes between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribes over the former's demand for ST status. Army and other security forces controlled the riot but sporadic incidents of firing and house burning have still remained a concern.

The curfew is still in force in some areas and over 40,000 security forces have remained deployed in order to restore normalcy.

The Centre, on May 10, had formed a 51-member Peace Committee headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey for restoration of peace through discussion with various stakeholders. But several influential organisations belonging to both the Meitei and the Kukis decided to stay away from the committee.

They demanded that action must be initiated against the perpetrators of the violence first before taking steps for peace. But the BJP government in the state said that their demand can be met only if peace is restored.

The ITLF on Thursday urged the government to provide security to the Kuki-Zo tribal villages in order to prevent them from further attacks. The forum also reiterated its demand for President's Rule in the state for restoration of peace.