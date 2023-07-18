Manipur: IGP's convoy attacked, CM, BJP MLAs warn all not to take law in hands

A mob attacked the convoy of an IPS officer and torched a vehicle in Imphal West district on Monday as Manipur continued its struggle to douse the flame of violence, which started more than 70 days ago.

Manipur police on Tuesday said they arrested at least 30 persons in connection with the attack on the convoy of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kabib K at Kwakeithel area in Meitei-dominated Imphal West district.

Sources said the incident took place when the IGP reached the area, where Meitei women blocked an army vehicle reportedly carrying four persons, who were allegedly involved in some violence. Police, however, did not give details of the incident.

Sources said the security personnel later fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

A Meitei women's group on Sunday similarly blocked army vehicles in Bishnupur district and reportedly forced the security forces to release three "armed men" who were caught during an operation.

Condemning the attack on the IGP's convoy, a statement issued by police said, "It is hereby appealed to the public not to indulge in such anti-social deeds. It will not be tolerated. While the police are working round the clock to bring normalcy in the state, it is expected of the public to abide and co-operate with the police authorities. It is further appealed to the public that there should be no obstacle to the movement of security forces in carrying out their official duties."

Police said combing operations by the security forces continued in both the hills and Valley districts and two arms and six ammunition were recovered on Tuesday.

Appeal by CM, BJP MLAs:

As the security forces struggled to prevent violence and blockades, CM N Biren Singh and MLAs belonging to the ruling BJP on Tuesday issued a stern warning to all communities to desist from violence and killings, regardless of their religion, community and gender. The MLAs also expressed concern over blocking of the highways by "a certain group of individuals undermining public safety and movement of goods. "It is reiterated that no individual or group should take the law into their own hands," said a statement issued by the CM's office on Tuesday. The fresh appeal for peace came following the killing of two women in Imphal. Similar appeals by the CM in the past, however, did not stop violence.

Over 140 people have been killed and more than 60,000 others were displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki community since May 3. The scale of violence has come down in the past few weeks but sporadic incidents of firing and arson have kept the situation volatile for more than 70 days now.