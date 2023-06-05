Manipur: Internet ban again extended, arson still on, says DGP

Manipur government on Monday extended the ban on mobile and broadband internet again by another five days saying that the same was done in order to prevent spread of rumours and disinformation.

An order issued by the state home commissioner, H Gyan Prakash said the ban has been further extended till June 10. It said the step was taken as Manipur DGP even on Monday said that there are still reports of arson from some parts of the state. It said the step was taken as anti-national and anti-social elements might use the social media platforms to spread the rumours and disinformation and incite people to take up violent activities.

Also Read: Manipur’s problems need political solutions

The restriction on mobile and broadband internet was first clamped on May 3 after clashes started between sections of Meitei and Kuki communities over the former's demand for ST status. At least 75 people have died while over 35,000 others have been displaced. Army is still deployed while a partial curfew is still in force.

Houses burnt:

Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, an organisation representing the Kuki-Hmar-Zo communities in the hills districts on Monday said that several Kuki villages were burnt down by armed miscreants belonging to the Meitei community in the past 48-hours. There were also reports of firing in some hills districts. However, no official information about such incidents was available.

Army on Monday said the combing operation in search of the weapons, which were snatched from the armouries during the riot, was on. Sources said over 200 weapons have been recovered since Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur recently. Manipur government officials earlier told DH that around 4,000 such weapons including Insas rifles, AK series rifles and grenade launchers were snatched during the riot. A total of 789 weapons and 10,648 rounds of ammunition have been recovered so far.