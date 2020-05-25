Manipur jolted by two back-to-back earthquakes

Two back to back earthquakes strike Manipur on Monday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other.

The first one, measuring 5.5, took place around 13 kilometres south-west of Moirang town in Bishnupur district at 8.12 pm.

It was followed by another tremor, measuring 2.6, that happened around 20 kilometres west-south-west of the same town, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property because of the quakes, officials said.