Manipur jolted by two back-to-back earthquakes

Manipur jolted by two back-to-back earthquakes

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • May 25 2020, 21:04 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 22:45 ist
Map of Seismic activity in Manipur. (Credit: National Center for Seismology)

Two back to back earthquakes strike Manipur on Monday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other.

The first one, measuring 5.5, took place around 13 kilometres south-west of Moirang town in Bishnupur district at 8.12 pm.

It was followed by another tremor, measuring 2.6, that happened around 20 kilometres west-south-west of the same town, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property because of the quakes, officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Earthquake
Manipur
Northeast India
Tremors

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 