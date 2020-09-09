Manipur journalists' body to constitute annual film award

A journalists' association in Manipur has decided to constitute an annual award for the best movie coming out of the northeastern state.

The Manipur Film Journalists' and Critics' Association (MFJCA) award will carry a cash prize and a memento, a statement issued by its secretary Salam Ranjan said.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the body on Tuesday, it said.

Expressing happiness over the growth of Manipuri cinema, MFJCA president Manindra Konsam said 12 films were produced in the state last year.

The association has decided to felicitate filmmakers Oinam Goutam, Ajit Yumnam and Maibam Amarjit whose movies 'Pamdam Amada', 'Eikhoysibu Kanao' and 'Highways of Life' respectively have been screened at several international film festivals, the statement said.

The MFJCA will also organise a series of webinars, master classes and group discussions on Manipuri cinema to accelerate the growth of the film industry, it said.

The association will extend all possible help to filmmakers, producers, exhibitors, distributors and technicians for the growth of Manipuri cinema, which will celebrate its golden jubilee in April next year, the statement added.