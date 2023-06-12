Manipur: Kuki youth reportedly killed in Churachandpur amid Governor's visit to relief camp

A 22-year-old Kuki boy was killed in an attack by miscreants belonging to Meitei community at Loklaphai village in Churachandpur district in riot-hit Manipur on Monday, on a day Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited a relief camp, Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an organisation representing the Kuki tribe in Manipur said.

The incident took place at around 2:30 pm today, it said.

"This heinous act serves as a clear indication that the Meitei group is not interested in promoting peace," the ITLF said in a statement.

Security officials, however, are yet to confirm the incident.

The Governor on Monday visited a relief camp at Lamka in Churachandpur where hundreds of displaced people are taking shelter since the riot broke out on May 3.

The Governor, who heads the 51-member peace committee recently set up by the MHA, visited the relief camp as part of efforts to stop violence and restore peace. Over 100 people, belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities, have been killed in violence that started over the former's demand for ST status. Over 50,000 others have been displaced and are taking shelter in 349 relief camps.

Kuki organisations like ITLF and Kuki Inpi Manipur on Monday submitted Memorandum to Governor objecting to inclusion of Manipur CM N Biren Singh in the peace committee. They charged that Singh, a Meitei, was part of the plot to target the minority Kuki community and hence he should not be included in the peace committee.

The Kuki organisations said they are against having the peace committee at a time Meitei armed miscreants are repeatedly targeting and killing the Kukis.

Meitei groups, on the other hand, alleged involvement of the Kuki insurgent groups in Suspension of Operation Agreements with the government and demanded that the agreement be revoked to establish peace.