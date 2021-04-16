Negative Covid-19 report mandatory to enter Manipur

Manipur makes negative Covid-19 report mandatory for people entering the state

The order shall become effective from April 18

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Apr 16 2021, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 17:11 ist
Manipur on Thursday reported 18 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 29,579. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Manipur government has issued an order making it mandatory for all persons entering the state to produce a negative Covid-19 test report, an official said on Friday.

The official said the order shall become effective from April 18.

The order issued by Deputy Secretary, Health department, Soiminlian Lengen on Thursday said that "All persons entering Manipur, whether by air or by road, and irrespective of place of origin, shall be allowed entry only on mandatory production of a negative RT-PCR/TrueNat/CB-NAAT Covid-19 test report taking within 72 hours from arrival in Manipur."

The order further said that all Army and Central Armed Police Forces units are instructed to arrange for Covid-19 testing of their personnel entering Manipur.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police and Nodal Officer Covid-19 of Manipur Police, Elangbam Priyokumar Singh in a press release said 284 people were fined on Thursday for not wearing face masks in public places, spitting in public and violating the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

He said the police collected Rs Rs 45,350 as fine from the 284 people for violating Covid-19 guidelines in the state.

Manipur on Thursday reported 18 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 29,579. The state now has 141 active Covid-19 cases

Manipur
COVID-19
Coronavirus

