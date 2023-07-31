Manipur naked parade video victims move Supreme Court

In the latest developments in the Manipur naked parade video case, the two women have filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the Centre and the Manipur government.

The two women have requested that the Supreme Court order a fair and impartial inquiry. The victims have also requested that their identities be protected, according to Live Law.

A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra will hear the petition today.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Centre's request to transfer the case of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur to a different state today.

On July 20, the apex court had asked the Centre and the Manipur government to tell as to what steps it has taken with regard to the viral video of two women being paraded naked in May, this year, terming it as the "grossest of constitutional and human rights violation".

In its reply filed on Thursday, the Centre informed the apex court that investigation of the incident has been transferred to CBI and requested for transfer of the entire case including trial to any state outside the Manipur.

“The Central government with the consent of the state government has taken a decision to entrust the investigation to an independent agency i.e. CBI,” said the affidavit filed by the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.