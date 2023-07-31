Manipur naked parade video victims move SC: Report

Manipur naked parade video victims move Supreme Court: Report

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Centre's request to transfer the case of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur to a different state today.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2023, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 08:06 ist
Women protest against the recent videos showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

In the latest developments in the Manipur naked parade video case, the two women have filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the Centre and the Manipur government, according to a report by NDTV.

The two women have requested that the Supreme Court order a fair and impartial inquiry. The victims have also requested that their identities be protected.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Centre's request to transfer the case of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur to a different state today.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Centre and the Manipur government to tell as to what steps it has taken with regard to the viral video of two women being paraded naked in May, this year, terming it as the "grossest of constitutional and human rights violation".

More details are awaited. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

 