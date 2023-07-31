Manipur naked parade video victims move Supreme Court: Report

In the latest developments in the Manipur naked parade video case, the two women have filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the Centre and the Manipur government, according to a report by NDTV.

The two women have requested that the Supreme Court order a fair and impartial inquiry. The victims have also requested that their identities be protected.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Centre's request to transfer the case of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur to a different state today.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Centre and the Manipur government to tell as to what steps it has taken with regard to the viral video of two women being paraded naked in May, this year, terming it as the "grossest of constitutional and human rights violation".

More details are awaited.