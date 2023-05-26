Manipur NEET-UG between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8

Manipur: NEET-UG to be held on any date between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8

Manipur has witnessed violence over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2023, 18:55 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 18:55 ist
BSF cadres in Manipur amid violence. Credit: AFP Photo

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG which was postponed in Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation will now be conducted on any date between June 3 to 5, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

CUET-UG will be conducted in the state from June 5 to 8 and the postgraduate entrance test CUET-PG from June 5 to 17, the NTA also said.

"NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the state administration of Manipur and the state government has decided to offer exam centre to the candidates for NEET-UG, CUET-UG and CUET-PG," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA.

Read | How to crack CUET with flying colours

"The option to change the city for examination is also available to those candidates in Manipur who have not appeared or missed NEET-UG, CUET-UG due to the law-and- order situation, irrespective of whether they had downloaded their admit cards or not for these examinations," she added.

Manipur has witnessed violence over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribals who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' after which clashes broke.

While NEET-UG was conducted across the country on May 7, CUET-UG began on May 21.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CUET
NEET
Manipur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

 