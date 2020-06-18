Manipur political turmoil: Congress, NPP MLAs seek motion to remove Speaker

At least 12 MLAs belonging to Congress and National People's Party (NPP) in Manipur on Thursday wrote a letter to the Manipur Assembly Secretary seeking a motion for removal of the Speaker alleging that the latter was acting in an "authoritarian" manner.

The MLAs including the former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh (NPP) are unhappy over the Speaker Yumnum Khemchand's decision to prepone a hearing for disqualification of seven Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP recently. The Speaker was supposed to pronounce his decision on June 22 but he preponed it to Thursday.

Sources said if the Speaker gives his decision in favour of the seven MLAs, it would help the BJP in the election for a Rajya Sabha seat on Friday.

The development comes a day after nine MLAs--three from BJP, four from NPP, one from TMC and one Independent--resigned from the BJP-led coalition government. Three BJP MLAs immediately joined the Congress. This reduced BJP's tally to 18 in the house of 59. The BJP, however, still has the backing of four MLAs of Naga People's Front, who are still part of the coalition.

The nine MLAs on Wednesday night decided to support Congress' move to topple the N Biren Singh government and form a coalition government. Congress is likely to meet Governor Najma Heptulla today (Thursday) seeking a no-confidence motion and a floor test.

"All 12 MLAs have supported the motion, which is mentioned in a notice sent by Congress MLA K Meghachandra to Manipur Legislative Assembly, for the removal of Speaker under Article 179(c) of Constitution of India. This notice will further strengthen the formation of the new Congress-led coalition government in Manipur," said Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Congress spokesperson in Manipur.