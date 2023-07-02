Manipur: Restrictions relaxed in Imphal West today

Manipur: Restrictions relaxed in Imphal West on July 2

The decision was taken due to considerable improvement of law and order situation in the district.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jul 02 2023, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 06:36 ist
Tyres set on fire by miscreants amid violence in Imphal. Credit: PTI Photo

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to a notification.

The restrictions on the movement of people were imposed on May 3 after clashes broke out in the state, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.

"... restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 2nd July, 2023 (Sunday) from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM for all areas of Imphal West District," it said.

The decision was taken due to considerable improvement of law and order situation in the district, it said, adding that there is also a need to relax the restriction to allow people to purchase essential items, including medicines and food.

