Manipur schools for classes 1 to 8 to reopen on July 5

Educational institutes have been closed since ethnic strife began in the northeastern state on May 3.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jul 03 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that schools for classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5, after being shut since ethnic clashes began in the state in the first week of May.

Bunkers set up along the hill and valley districts would be removed while additional state forces have been mobilised to provide security to both Meitei and Kuki farmers so that agricultural activities can start, he told a press conference.

“Schools for Classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5,” the chief minister said.

Educational institutes have been closed since ethnic strife began in the northeastern state on May 3.

The Army and other central forces have been deployed to bring peace in the northeastern state where violence between ethnic communities continued for two months leaving over 100 people dead, many injured and a large number of houses and places of worship gutted.

