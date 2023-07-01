Manipur situation will improve in 7-10 days: CM Sarma

Manipur situation will improve in 7-10 days, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

PTI
PTI, Dibrugarh (Assam),
  • Jul 01 2023, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 20:31 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days, with the state and central governments working ‘silently’ to restore peace.

He hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party is showing its concern when "relative peace has come in the northeastern state."

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur nothing but media hype: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said, “The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement.”

Sarma claimed there has been a lot of improvement in the neighbouring state in the last month.

“Silently, the Manipur government and the Union home ministry are working. You can see what was the level of violence a month ago and what it is today,” he said, adding, “I can tell you with guarantee that there has been a vast improvement in the situation.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BJP’s trouble-shooter in the Northeast said, “Now, the Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. They should have cried when the situation was volatile.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam
India News
Manipur
manipur violence
kuki

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

 