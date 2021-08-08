Manipur State Information Commissioner dies due to Covid-19

Manipur State Information Commissioner dies of Covid-19

Singh, a retired IPS officer, was sworn in as the State Information Commissioner by Governor Najma Heptullah in 2018

Sumir Karmakar
  • Aug 08 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 22:03 ist
S Ibocha Singh, Manipur State Information Commissioner, who died on Sunday due to Covid-19. Credit: Manipur State Information Commission

Manipur State Information Commissioner, Dr Soibam Ibocha Singh, died on Sunday due to Covid-19.

"Dr Singh lost his battle with Covid today afternoon. I express heartfelt grief and profound sorrow on his untimely demise. The Manipur Information Commission is organising a condolence meeting at its office premises tomorrow (Monday) at 11:30 am by observing necessary covid protocols," another state information commissioner, Oinam Sunil said.

Singh, a retired IPS officer, was sworn in as the State Information Commissioner by Governor Najma Heptullah on October 22, 2018.

He joined the Manipur Police Service in 1983 and retired as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in 2018. He got his Ph.D. in community policing. He is also recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

He was also a winner of Sahitya Akademi translation prize, recipient of State Literature Award, State Kala Akademi award, Sharda Translation Award and Akoijam Chaoton, and RK Muktasana Literature Award. He was also the President of Rugby Football, Manipur and was also senior vice-president of Amateur Rugby Federation of India.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condoled his demise.

Manipur is still struggling to check Covid-19 cases and the state on Sunday reported 736 new cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The state at present has 7,951 active cases and the recovery rate stood at 90.79 per cent. A total of 1,650 people have died in Manipur due to Covid-19 so far, said the daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the state health department.

Manipur
Covid-19
Death
Coronavirus

