Manipur students lathi charged during protests demanding Assam-like NRC

The demand for an Assam-like NRC in Manipur is growing with members of at least six students' bodies staging a strong protest at Imphal on Monday.

Police resorted to lathi charge in order to control the protesters as they tried to storm into the official residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh with the demand. They also staged a protest in front of Raj Bhawan at Imphal with the same demand.

The protesters demanded that the NRC exercise should be carried out across Manipur in order to detect the "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal, who are illegally living in the state.

"All the illegal migrants must be detected in order to protect the identity and culture of the local indigenous people in Manipur. In the past few years, the hill areas in Manipur have witnessed a surge in population mainly due to illegal migration from Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh," president of Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Leishangthem Lamyanba, told reporters in Imphal during the protest.

The protest comes a day after Manipur police arrested a couple hailing from Myanmar in Imphal West district, who were illegally living in the state.

Members of All Manipur Students' Union, Manipur Students' Federation, Kangleipak Students' Association, Students' Union of Kangleipak, DESAM and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Singpanglup took part in the protest march at Imphal.

The protesters asked why the NRC exercise has not yet been carried out even as the Manipur Assembly had adopted a private member's bill in August last year for the same. They also demanded that a Population Commission should also be instituted as per the private member's bill.

Clamour for NRC:

Following the strong agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Centre in December 2019 had introduced the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Manipur, under which people from outside the state need a travel permit. But local organisations claim that the ILP can not detect the foreigners, who have already settled in the state.

At least seven students' bodies and 19 tribal organisations had in July last year moved Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a demand for a NRC. They stated that the infiltration from Myanmar was a major concern given the fact that Manipur shares nearly 400 kms of border with the country. Many Chin-Kuki communities in Myanmar, who share ethnic affinity with the Kukis living in Manipur are suspected to be "illegal migrants."

The Kukis, living mostly in the hills districts, however, have rejected the allegations.