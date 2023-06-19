Manipur to build 3-4K homes for homeless violence victims: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said his government will build 3,000-4,000 pre-fabricated houses to accommodate people who had to flee from their houses during the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

Singh, who visited some relief camps during the day, told reporters that those pre-fabricated houses will be ready in two months.

Prefabricated houses are ready-made structures that are constructed off-site and assembled at the place where the homes will be set up.

“People are suffering... The state government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them (those living in relief camps) temporarily till a permanent arrangement is made to shift them to their previous places,” the chief minister said.

About 3,000-4,000 such houses will be built and materials have already been ordered, he said.

“The materials will reach Imphal in 10-15 days. The government is looking for a place to set up those houses,” Singh said.

“The people are suffering...Those staying in relief camps are likely to be shifted there in two months,” the chief minister said.

A large number of houses were burnt and more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

The state government had imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.