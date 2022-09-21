Manipur to partially lift liquor alcohol to check unregulated liquor, increase revenue

The Manipur cabinet decided to partially lift prohibition of alcohol in the state, in order to check the consumption of unregulated liquor that caused serious health issues.

The state cabinet, on Tuesday evening, gave its nod to further amend the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 2002, and thereby regulate sale and consumption of liquor in some parts of the state.

Manipur tribal affairs and hills minister Letpao Haokip, talking to media persons at Imphal after the cabinet meeting, said that the sale of liquor will be allowed only at a few specific locations, such as district headquarters, tourist spots, security camps, and hotels with at least 20 bedded lodging facilities.

“Action will be taken against anyone violating the(se) norms. Although Manipur is a dry state, sale of liquor at military cantonment and police battalions cannot be prohibited. Also, it was found that the unregulated local liquors contained more alcohol content than the permissible limits of 40 per cent. Consumption of unregulated liquor has caused serious health issues like liver cirrhosis and kidney failure,” said the minister.

He said regulation of liquor sale would also help the state government earn revenue of at least Rs 600 crore every year.

The minister sought co-operation from the public for implementation of the decision.

The decision, however, is likely to face criticism from various quarters, particularly the women-led organisations demanding action against use of alcohol in the state.