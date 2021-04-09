Student tests Covid positive after writing offline exam

Manipur University student tests Covid positive after writing exam on campus

The student appeared for the BVoc fifth semester examination at room number 437 of the New Social Sciences Block of the varsity on April 6

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Apr 09 2021, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 10:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A student of the Manipur University was found to be Covid-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said on Friday.

The student appeared for the BVoc fifth semester examination at room number 437 of the New Social Sciences Block of the varsity on April 6, Registrar W Chandbabu Singh said.

Issuing a circular, the varsity asked all the students who were in that room to undergo self-quarantine for a week.

The registrar also asked all the employees and students of the varsity to follow the Covid-related guidelines properly.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manipur
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt

Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt

Mental health and human rights

Mental health and human rights

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

 