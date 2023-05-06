Manipur violence: Death toll crosses 50 even as official number says otherwise, over 100 injured

More than 50 people have died so far in Manipur due to the violence since May 3, officials said on Saturday while citing the number of bodies kept in three major hospitals in the state.

Health officials, who did not wish to be named, said that the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal received 26 bodies while 12 bodies were being kept in the morgue of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East. The district hospital at Churachandpur, the epicentre of the clash between the majority Meitei and the tribal Kukis, received another 12 bodies. "The number is likely to go up as several persons have been admitted with critical injuries," an official at RIMS told DH on Saturday evening.

Kuldip Singh, who was appointed by the Centre as security advisor to Manipur government, however, told news agency ANI that 18 to 20 people have died so far and more than 100 others have been injured. He said more than 500 houses have either been burnt down or damaged due to the riots that has kept the Northeastern state on the boil since May 3. "The situation has improved compared to Thursday and Friday but tension is still there in the hills areas in Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Moreh and Kangpokpi. The central security forces have been deployed in at least 23 locations which have been identified as the most vulnerable areas," Singh told the agency on Saturday.

No other government officials, however, has issued any statement about the death toll so far.

Five more areas in Imphal East and Imphal West have also been identified as sensitive areas. Over 20, 000 people have been evacuated by the security forces while many have started taking shelters in neighbouring Assam and Mizoram. "Ground situation is very sad. Several people have lost their lives and many have been displaced," human rights activist, Binalakshmi Nepram told DH.

Four gunned down:

Four suspected militants were killed during an encounter with security forces in Churachandpur on Saturday. Police officials said the suspected militants opened fire at the security forces, who were evacuating people from the troubled areas. The four died when the security forces fired in retaliation. Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunfight, sources said. Army sources on Saturday said that they suspected the involvement of insurgent groups operating from neighbouring Myanmar. The army has started aerial surveillance of the violence-hit areas by using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Cheetah helicopters.

Violence started in Churachandpur and Bishenpur district on May 3 after a large number of people came out in support of a state-wide "solidarity march" organised by the All Tribal Students' Union. Houses were set on fire and vandalized in Churachandpur district and the violence spread to other places. The state-wide protest march was organised against the proposal for according Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which constitute about 53 per cent of the state's population. Meiteis believe the ST will ensure equal land rights as they, at present, can not buy land in the tribal dominated hill districts. Tribals, mainly the Kukis and Nagas are, however, against the proposal saying the same could pose a threat to their identity.

Army, CRPF, BSF and IRB personnel have been carrying out flag marches as the situation has still remained tense. Curfew is still on and the ban on the use of mobile internet, broadband and other data services is still in force. The Centre promulgated Article 355 on Thursday and took over the law and order in the state as the BJP-led government in the state struggled to contain the violence

All party meet:

Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with all political parties on Saturday, which resolved to appeal to all communities to abstain from activities resulting more violence. "The meeting resolved to form peace committees in each Assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level," Singh tweeted after the meeting.