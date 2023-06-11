Manipur: Violence displaced over 50,000 people, Kukis oppose to inclusion of CM Biren Singh in peace committee

Manipur government has stated that over 50,000 people belonging to both the Kuki and Meitei communities got displaced due to the violence since May 3 and efforts are underway to restore peace for safe return to their villages.

Manipur minister Sapam Ranjan told reporters in Imphal on Saturday that 349 relief camps have been opened in the state where 50,648 people have been provided shelter and basic amenities. Ranjan said the security forces were carrying out combing operations for domination in the sensitive areas and recovery of the weapons which were snatched during the riot. He said 990 weapons and over 13,000 ammunition have so far been recovered from across the state by the security forces.

"Our efforts are underway for restoration of peace and sense of security. Peace is fast returning to the state," he said.

Over 100 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei have been killed while nearly 3,000 houses were set on fire during clashes between sections of the majority Meiteis and the Kukis over the former's demand for ST status. Army and other security forces controlled the riot but the sporadic incidents of firing and burning of houses have kept the situation tense. Sources said over 4,000 weapons were snatched from armouries during the violence.

Sources also said that although the government has stepped up efforts for providing food and other basic amenities in the relief camps, the return of the displaced people may take time due to the sense of fear and insecurity among the victims. Non-recovery of a large number of weapons is another reason which may stop the displaced people from going back to their villages soon. Besides, the houses of a large number of people have also been burnt down and the government is yet to announce monetary assistance for reconstruction of their houses.

Ban on Internet:

Even as the Minister claimed that the situation was under control, the BJP government in the state on Saturday decided to further extend the ban on mobile and broadband internet till June 15. An order issued by the state home department said the ban was extended based on a police report that incidents of firing and arson were still on in the state and in order to prevent the spread of misinformation. The ban was imposed on May 3 after a riot broke out in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

Biren in peace committee:

Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an organisation representing the Kukis on Sunday objected to the inclusion of CM N. Biren Singh in the peace committee constituted by the Centre for the restoration of peace in the state. The organisation said that the inclusion of Singh is unacceptable as the CM was responsible for engineering the violence against the Kuki-Zo communities and the escalation of the situation. "The creation of such a peace committee must be done only after conditions of normalcy and security for the Kuki tribal villages are ensured," ITLF said in a statement on Sunday.

The Centre on Saturday announced a 51-member peace committee headed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.