Manipur violence: Freedom fighter's wife locked inside house set ablaze by miscreants

The grandson was only able to return two months after the clashes broke out, to find ruins where his home once stood. 

  Jul 23 2023
  updated: Jul 23 2023
House being burnt in Manipur. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Days after the horrific visuals of two women being paraded naked emerged out of Manipur, more incidents are coming to the forefront. 

In Serou village's Kakching district, an 80-year-old woman, the wife of a freedom fighter, was locked inside her house which was set ablaze by an armed group as per an FIR filed with the Serou police station. 

The woman's husband, S Churachand Singh, was a freedom fighter reportedly honoured by former President APJ Abdul Kalam. 

The incident took place on May 28, when several parts of Manipur witnessed a spate of violence as Meiteis and Kukis clashed over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribes status. 

The 80-year-old was allegedly locked from outside by the attackers who proceeded to set the house on fire, and the entire structure had been engulfed in flames by the time her family could come to the rescue, the 22-year-old grandson told NDTV

Reportedly, he barely escaped with bullets grazing his arm and thigh, when he tried to save his grandmother.

Read | New horror story from Manipur, Kuki man killed, severed head put on spike

The grandson narrated that it was the grandmother who urged the rest of the family to make a run for it when they came under attack. 'Come back to get me', she had said as they left, which turned out to be her last words, NDTV reported. 

The grandmother had stayed back due to her old age and limited ability to move. With bullets whizzing past the house, it was dangerous for slow movers to make a dash for it. 

The grandson returned two months after the clashes broke out, to find ruins where his home once stood. 

Read | The sites of violence: Women and communities

NDTV reported seeing a video shot at the time her skull was recovered from the burnt structure, and to date the grandmother's burnt bones are scattered where her bed once was. 

Her daughter-in-law told the publication that they had taken shelter at an MLA's place and by the time the boys could return to the house, the fire hadn't left anything. 

Tensions remain high in Manipur with many still displaced as incidents of violence continue. The northeast hill state has been without internet for more than two months now.  

