Manipur violence: SC asks authorities to exercise restraint

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will ensure that the political executive does not turn a blind eye to the law and order situation in Manipur while emphasising that it won’t enter into the political arena.

The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that constitutional authorities act with restraint and do not make provocative statements.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala also asked the state government to file a fresh status report on measures taken for security and relief and rehabilitation of people affected by violence.

As a counsel complained of alleged provocative tweets put of the official Chief Minister's handle, the bench said, "There must be restraint on the part of constitutional authorities."

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar for the party contended illegal immigrants from Myanmar were coming to the state. They were involved in poppy cultivation and that is how militants camps were coming in, he said.

On this, the bench said, "We will not allow our forum to be dragged to politics and policy. We know the remit of the constitutional court."

In its order, the bench said, “Let the state of Manipur apprise us of what steps (on security and relief) have been taken".

Advocate Nizam Pasha contended the Chief Minister is speaking about Kuki foreigners and that “you destroyed Manipur in the name of Christianity etc…. this is from the CM's official handle”.

During the hearing, the bench said it will not deal with the legal issues arising out of the Manipur High Court’s March 27 decision on reservation for majority Meiteis as Scheduled Tribes, as the pleas challenging the order were pending in the larger division bench at the high court. The top court said that tribals can move the division bench of the high court with issues connected with the quota issue.

The court, however, said, "The HC's order was completely factually wrong."

With regard to security apprehensions of Kuki and other tribal communities, the bench ordered that the chief secretary and his security advisor will assess and take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity in the villages cited by tribals.

The state government, in its status report, said: “A total of 318 relief camps have been opened with more than 47,914 people. The provision for ration, food, water and medical care and medicines are being arranged by the District Magistrates with Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Executive Magistrates and District level Officers of concerned line Departments by deputing responsible Officers”.

The state said: “free passage of people from relief/safe locations to airport/native places (ex-state) is taking place and about 3,124 have been helped through flights”.

On May 8, the Supreme Court asked the Centre government to focus on relief camps, rehabilitation of displaced persons, and protection of religious places while hearing a plea by the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the killing of tribals. The top court noted the Centre’s submissions that no violence was reported in Manipur in the past two days and the situation is gradually returning to normalcy and sought an updated status report after a week.

Dinganglung Gangmei, BJP MLA and Chairman of the Hill Area Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly moved the apex court against the high court's March 27 direction for including Meetei/Meitei community as the Scheduled Tribe in the Presidential list.

A separate petition has been filed by Manipur Tribal Forum for a probe by SIT into the killing of tribals. The development comes amid large-scale violence in Manipur, causing the death of over 50 people and the displacement of thousands of others.