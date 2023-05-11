Manipur violence seems 'pre-planned', President's Rule must be imposed in state: Congress

Manipur violence seems 'pre-planned': Congress

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 17:38 ist
Vehicles in flames after violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), in Imphal, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Claiming that the violence in Manipur appeared to be "pre-planned", the Congress on Thursday demanded immediate imposition of President's Rule in the state, saying that the ruling BJP has "utterly failed" to control the situation.

Congress' Manipur in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said the BJP government could not stop the violence or the looting of weapons or recover them. He said they could not save people or provide adequate facilities in relief camps.

"In this situation, we demand that President's Rule be immediately imposed to stop these incidents which are happening even now. The Centre and state government are not working according to the Constitution. If there is President's Rule, then there will be more accountability," he said.

Read | 3,583 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to Mizoram

Addressing a press conference here, he also demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the violence and Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses were destroyed. He also wanted the injured to be treated immediately and ensure the safety of people who return to their homes.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not even tweeted about the incident while Home Minister Amit Shah has not found time to visit the violence-hit state.

"Why has the Union Home Minister not visited the state of Manipur yet? Why has the Prime Minister not even issued an appeal for peace? What measures has the Union government taken to restore peace and save the lives and properties of the people?" he asked.

"Even now, shooting continues at Dolaithabi. The BJP government failed to prevent mobs from looting arms from the Manipur Police Training Center, the 9th Mahila Battalion of the IRB, and from around 15-20 police stations. Of the 1,041 weapons looted, 757 weapons, or nearly 75%, have not yet been recovered," he alleged.

Das claimed that information was "completely blocked" and the outside world had no idea of the happenings in Manipur, which is witnessing an "atmosphere of fear and terror".

He also alleged the law and order situation in the state deteriorated because the BJP government betrayed the people on the promises it had made to the people before the 2022 elections. 

The Congress leader, who is also in charge of Bihar and Mizoram, said there were demands for more autonomy for Hill Autonomous Councils and Autonomous District Councils as well as Scheduled Tribe status for Meiteis.

"No democratic process was initiated either by the Union or the state government to fulfil these demands. Instead, conflict was triggered through undemocratic actions by the state government, including sudden evacuation of villages from 38 villages in forest areas, the spread of violence by BJP functionaries at protest sites, and provocation from the Chief Minister with his arrogant utterances," he alleged. 

