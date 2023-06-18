Manipur women protest in human chain, seek NRC, action against Kuki insurgents

As the situation in Manipur remained still tense, hundreds of women staged a human chain protest in Imphal on Saturday night demanding NRC and abrogation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) Agreements signed with Kuki insurgent groups, in order to restore peace.

The women, mostly belonging to the Meitei community, with torches in their hands, shouted slogans for action in order to establish peace and not to meet the demand for "separate administration" by the Kuki organisations.

The protest march was organised by Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an organisation led by the Meiteis.

The women alleged that the government failed to act on the miscreants even as violence continues and left many dead, injured and displaced.

The protesters demanded that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented in Manipur in order to detect the "illegal migrants" living in the state. The COCOMI had earlier said that a large number of Kukis from neighbouring Myanmar illegally settled in Manipur, posing a threat to the identity of the majority Meitei community. It also alleged that Kuki insurgent groups, who have been in suspension of operations agreement with the government since 2008, are involved in the violence.

The Kuki organisations, however, rejected the allegations and instead said that "Meitei armed groups" like Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun, were targeting and killing the Kukis and burning their houses. They also stated that by demanding the NRC, there is an effort to brand the Kuki community as "illegal migrants."

The Kuki organisations and 10 MLAs have been demanding a "separate administration" for the Kukis in Manipur.